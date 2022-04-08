9,141 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $302.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

