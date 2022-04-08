9,189 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.39. 4,345,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

