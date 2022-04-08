$99.13 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $79.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.