a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 3,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

