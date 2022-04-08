A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.