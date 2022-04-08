AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
About AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAK AB (publ.) (ARHUF)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.