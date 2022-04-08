AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.68. AAON has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

