AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 55 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

