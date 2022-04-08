AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT Lowered to SEK 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. 194,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,521. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.