AB Volvo (publ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

