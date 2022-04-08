Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.37. 5,810,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

