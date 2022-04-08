Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 174,869 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.87.
ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
