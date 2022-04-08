Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 174,869 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.87.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.