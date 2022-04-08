Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

ACHC opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

