ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.00

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after buying an additional 591,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

