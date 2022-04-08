ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.95. 5,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,816,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The stock has a market cap of $958.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

