Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 53,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,306. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

