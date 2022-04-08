adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS opened at €203.70 ($223.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €219.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €249.79. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

