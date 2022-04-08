Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,135 shares.The stock last traded at $35.19 and had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.