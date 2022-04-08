Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.