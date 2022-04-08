Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.51

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 6408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.