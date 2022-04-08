Affiance Financial LLC Sells 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

