Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,251. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.