AGF Investments America Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 764,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,587. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

