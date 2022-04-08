AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 3.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Garmin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.35. 962,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,568. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

