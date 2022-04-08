AGF Investments America Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.77. 760,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.57. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

