AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,355 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 15,935,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,457,016. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

