AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $178,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

