AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,775 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ulta Beauty worth $108,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.78. The stock had a trading volume of 479,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,265. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.