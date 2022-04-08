AGF Investments Inc. Has $142.78 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $142,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $139.22. 10,195,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.