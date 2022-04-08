AGF Investments Inc. Has $59.88 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $59,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 2,197,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,635. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

