AGF Investments Inc. Has $63.62 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,850 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Williams Companies worth $63,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 169,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,711,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,075. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

