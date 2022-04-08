AGF Investments Inc. Has $96.19 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cintas worth $96,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $434.24. The company had a trading volume of 359,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day moving average of $410.03. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

