AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 56,538 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,538 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.45% of Albemarle worth $123,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $211.85. The stock had a trading volume of 837,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,040. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

