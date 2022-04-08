AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,402 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 853,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

