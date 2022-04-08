AGF Investments LLC Acquires 5,174 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 1,743,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

