AGF Investments LLC Acquires 582 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,986. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.47 and a 200 day moving average of $297.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

