AGF Investments LLC Buys 4,110 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 667,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 265,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 1,880,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

