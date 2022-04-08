AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Life Storage by 118.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

LSI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. 572,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

