AGF Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

