AGF Investments LLC Has $1 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.24. 598,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.43 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

