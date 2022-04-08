AGF Investments LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.43. 4,119,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

