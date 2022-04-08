AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $521.42. 343,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,981. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.