Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $3.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

