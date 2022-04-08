Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Agiliti has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.36.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
