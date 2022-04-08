Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells $13,351.41 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) CFO William David Wood III sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,351.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, William David Wood III sold 329 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,183.03.
AGYS opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $59.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
