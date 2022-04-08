Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells $13,147.26 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,147.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,062.82.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

