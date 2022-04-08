Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.86

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.86 and traded as low as $29.16. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 321,710 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

