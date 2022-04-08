AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,739,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

