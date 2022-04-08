Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 123,631 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$476.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

