Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 109.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

